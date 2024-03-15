Chargers re-sign Easton Stick

The Chargers are staying in the Easton Stick business.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Chargers have agreed to terms with Stick on a new deal. The quarterback joined the team as a 2019 fifth-round pick and will resume his role as Justin Herbert’s backup.

Stick was tabbed for more than holding a clipboard after Herbert’s season-ending finger injury last year. He started the final four games of the season, which marked the first extended playing time he received in his NFL career.

Stick was 111-of-174 for 1,129 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in five overall appearances. If all goes according to plan, Stick won’t have much chance to add to those numbers but the Chargers now have some idea of how he can handle the job if they have to go in that direction.