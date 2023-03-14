Chargers re-sign right tackle Trey Pipkins

Chargers right tackle Trey Pipkins III will remain with the team.

Pipkins, who was slated to become an unrestricted free agent tomorrow, has instead agreed to a three-year deal to remain with the Chargers, according to Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.

Last season Pipkins started 14 games. Over the previous three years he was primarily a backup.

The Chargers originally selected Pipkins out of Division II Sioux Falls in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.