Chargers release Corey Linsley, who is expected to retire

The Chargers announced that they have released center Corey Linsley on Wednesday.

Linsley missed almost all of last season after being placed on the non-football illness list due to a heart condition. He told reporters in January that he was almost certainly going to retire as a result of the issue and Chargers president of football operations John Spanos’s statement about Linsley’s release suggests that is the case.

“Corey is everything you hope for and more in an NFL player,” Spanos said. “The consummate professional, his mentorship of younger players, work ethic, integrity, leadership, competitive drive and sense of humor all played a role in earning him the ‘C’ on his jersey throughout the entirety of his time with us. And as good of a football player as he is, Corey’s an even better person. . . . While he has taken his last snap in the NFL, Corey’s story is far from being written. We cannot wait to see what the next chapter has in store for the Linsleys, and we wish Corey, Anna, Seamus, Killian, Quinn and Ruth all the best moving forward.”

Linsley was a 2014 fifth-round pick in Green Bay and joined the Chargers ahead of the 2021 season. He started all 144 games he played for the two teams.