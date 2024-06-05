 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_nfceastodds_240605.jpg
Are Eagles in a class of their own in NFC East?
nbc_csu_dakprescott_240605.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 8, Dak Prescott
nbc_csu_jalenhurts_240605.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 9, Jalen Hurts

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_nfceastodds_240605.jpg
Are Eagles in a class of their own in NFC East?
nbc_csu_dakprescott_240605.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 8, Dak Prescott
nbc_csu_jalenhurts_240605.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 9, Jalen Hurts

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chargers release Corey Linsley, who is expected to retire

  
Published June 5, 2024 01:14 PM

The Chargers announced that they have released center Corey Linsley on Wednesday.

Linsley missed almost all of last season after being placed on the non-football illness list due to a heart condition. He told reporters in January that he was almost certainly going to retire as a result of the issue and Chargers president of football operations John Spanos’s statement about Linsley’s release suggests that is the case.

“Corey is everything you hope for and more in an NFL player,” Spanos said. “The consummate professional, his mentorship of younger players, work ethic, integrity, leadership, competitive drive and sense of humor all played a role in earning him the ‘C’ on his jersey throughout the entirety of his time with us. And as good of a football player as he is, Corey’s an even better person. . . . While he has taken his last snap in the NFL, Corey’s story is far from being written. We cannot wait to see what the next chapter has in store for the Linsleys, and we wish Corey, Anna, Seamus, Killian, Quinn and Ruth all the best moving forward.”

Linsley was a 2014 fifth-round pick in Green Bay and joined the Chargers ahead of the 2021 season. He started all 144 games he played for the two teams.