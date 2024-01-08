Corey Linsley likely retiring after missing most of season with heart issue

Chargers center Corey Linsley has likely played his final NFL snaps.

Linsley missed the final 14 games of the season after being placed on the non-football illness list. Linsley was diagnosed with a non-emergent heart issue before being placed on the list and he told multiple reporters on Monday that he is “99 percent” sure that he will retire.

Linsley signed a five-year contract with the Chargers as a free agent ahead of the 2021 season. He made the Pro Bowl that year and was named a second-team All-Pro as well.

Linsley was a first-team All-Pro in his final season with the Packers and he started all 144 regular season and playoff games he played during his 10 years in the league.