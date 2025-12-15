Sean McVay not yet ruling out Davante Adams for Thursday vs. Seahawks

Playing on Thursday night in Week 16, the Rams don’t seem likely to have Davante Adams for a big matchup against Seattle.

But, head coach Sean McVay did not rule Adams out on Sunday after Los Angeles’ victory over Detroit.

McVay told reporters after the game that Adams had aggravated the injury to the same hamstring that kept him out of practice for two days this week. Adams went down early in the fourth quarter while running a deep route on third down.

“We’ll see. He was optimistic talking to him. He knows his body really well,” McVay said in his press conference. “I can’t imagine that’s good for Thursday, with just the short amount of time. But I certainly wouldn’t rule him out quite yet. But, it didn’t look good.”

Adams finished Sunday’s game with four receptions for 71 yards. He entered the weekend with a league-high 14 touchdowns.