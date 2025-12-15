 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
Evans had a look of ‘general disgust’ in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a ‘game-breaking day’
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
Evans had a look of ‘general disgust’ in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a ‘game-breaking day’
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sean McVay not yet ruling out Davante Adams for Thursday vs. Seahawks

  
Published December 14, 2025 08:29 PM

Playing on Thursday night in Week 16, the Rams don’t seem likely to have Davante Adams for a big matchup against Seattle.

But, head coach Sean McVay did not rule Adams out on Sunday after Los Angeles’ victory over Detroit.

McVay told reporters after the game that Adams had aggravated the injury to the same hamstring that kept him out of practice for two days this week. Adams went down early in the fourth quarter while running a deep route on third down.

“We’ll see. He was optimistic talking to him. He knows his body really well,” McVay said in his press conference. “I can’t imagine that’s good for Thursday, with just the short amount of time. But I certainly wouldn’t rule him out quite yet. But, it didn’t look good.”

Adams finished Sunday’s game with four receptions for 71 yards. He entered the weekend with a league-high 14 touchdowns.