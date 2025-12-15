Broncos come back to win 11th straight, take control of No. 1 seed in AFC

The Broncos stand alone at the top of the AFC.

Bo Nix threw four touchdown passes to help the Broncos erase a nine-point deficit in the third quarter and the Broncos defense held tough in the final minute to sew up a 34-26 home win that clinched a playoff spot. It’s the 11th win in a row for the Broncos and they are all alone at the top of the AFC after the Patriots lost to the Bills earlier on Sunday.

Nix had a pair of touchdown passes in the first half, but the Packers got a field goal just before halftime to go into the break with a 16-14 lead. They extended that lead to 23-14 on a 40-yard touchdown run by Josh Jacobs and forced a Broncos punt, but the game turned on their next offensive play. Jordan Love tried a deep pass to wide receiver Christian Watson, but Broncos corner Pat Surtain snagged it while Watson suffered a chest injury that knocked him out for the rest of the game.

Nix threw his third touchdown a few minutes later and the Broncos went in front for good when Nix hit Troy Franklin for No. 4 on the final play of the third quarter. That came after another major injury for a member of the Packers.

Defensive end Micah Parsons grabbed his left knee after a non-contact injury he suffered while pressuring Nix and the Packers believe that he suffered a torn ACL on the play. If that is confirmed, Parsons will miss the rest of the season and the Packers will have to try to clinch a playoff spot without the player they’ve made the centerpiece of their defense this season.

The loss drops the Packers to 9-4-1 on the year and they fell out of first place in the NFC North. They are currently in the final playoff position in the division, although next Saturday’s game in Chicago offers them an opportunity to switch that back around.

Jordan Love threw for 215 yards in the first half, but was just 7-of-18 for 61 yards in the second half. He also threw another interception in the fourth quarter, so the Packers will be looking for a more complete game from him against the Bears.

Nix was 23-of-34 for 302 yards and wideout Courtland Sutton was on the receiving end seven times for 113 yards and a score. They’ll stay at home for another matchup with a division leader in Week 15 and a win over the Jaguars would make the Broncos 13-game winners for the first time since the 2013 season.