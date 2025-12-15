Chiefs announce Patrick Mahomes has suffered a torn ACL

It was officially the worst day the Chiefs have endured in a long, long time.

The loss to the Chargers, coupled with other outcomes, eliminated the three-time defending AFC champions from playoff contention. And quarterback Patrick Mahomes has suffered a torn ACL in his left knee.

The team announced the injury on Sunday evening, adding that the Chiefs and Mahomes are considering surgical options.

The question becomes when he’ll be available to practice and play. With ACL injuries, time is required. Some players need a full season to get back to normal.

Mahomes relies heavilg on his mobility and agility. Changing directions while buying time naturally puts more stress on the knee.