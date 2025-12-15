Rams clinch playoff berth, keep hold of No. 1 seed with 41-34 win over Lions

The Rams will officially be playing in the 2025 postseason.

Los Angeles is the first NFC team to clinch a playoff berth with the team’s 41-34 victory over Detroit on Sunday.

Puka Nacua finished with a career-high 181 yards on nine catches — plus two carries for 8 yards — to lead the way for the Rams on offense.

L.A. and Detroit went back and forth during the first half, with a 31-yard touchdown by Jameson Williams quickly followed by a Rams 37-yard field goal to make the score 24-17, Lions, at halftime.

But it was all Rams in the third quarter, with a 44-yard field goal followed by a 26-yard touchdown reception by Colby Parkinson and an 11-yard touchdown run by Blake Corum to give the Rams a 34-24 advantage.

Los Angeles then put it away with Parkinson’s second touchdown of the game, this time an 11-yard score.

While David Montgomery added a 1-yard touchdown on a direct snap with 2:42 left in the contest, the Rams ran enough time off the clock on their ensuing drive to make sure Detroit’s last play didn’t make a difference.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford ended the contest 24-of-38 for 368 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Kyren Williams had 78 yards on 15 carries with two touchdowns while Corum had 71 yards on 11 carries with a TD.

Receiver Davante Adams had to exit the contest with a hamstring injury and did not return. He’s been nursing a hamstring issue, missing two days of practice this week. He finished with four catches for 71 yards.

On the other side, Aidan Hutchinson caught an interception and returned it 58 yards to help spur the Lions’ first touchdown. Quarterback Jared Goff was great in the first half, tossing three touchdowns. But that’s the number he finished with, too, ending the game 25-of-41 for 338 yards with three TDs and no picks.

Amon-Ra St. Brown was terrific in his return to Los Angeles as a USC product, catching 13 passes for 163 yards with two touchdowns. Jameson Williams added seven receptions for 134 yards with a TD.

With the win, the Rams are now 11-3 and continue to have a hold on the NFC’s No. 1 seed. They will have a quick turnaround for a Thursday night matchup in Seattle against the fellow 11-3 Seahawks, who beat the Colts on Sunday. That game may end up determining the NFC’s No. 1 seed.

Detroit is now 8-6 and is on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoff picture. The Lions will host the Steelers next Sunday afternoon.