Chargers retain Ryan Ficken as special teams coordinator

New Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh will keep former coach Brandon Staley’s special teams coordinator in place.

Ryan Ficken will remain the Chargers’ special teams coordinator for 2024, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The 43-year-old Ficken has been the Chargers’ special teams coordinator since 2022. He previously spent 15 seasons as an assistant coach in Minnesota, including serving in 2021 as the Vikings’ special teams coordinator.

Harbaugh’s special teams coordinator at Michigan was his son, Jay Harbaugh, who is expected to become the Seahawks’ special teams coordinator this season.