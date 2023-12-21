Chargers rule out Keenan Allen

Chargers receiver Keenan Allen (heel) will not play Saturday against the Bills.

The Chargers ruled him out Thursday. Allen also missed last Thursday’s game against the Raiders.

He needs 151 yards to set a new single-season high in receiving yards. His 108 catches still leads the NFL, and he has 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Chargers also ruled out edge rusher Joey Bosa, who just returned to practice Thursday and remains on injured reserve. He had a limited session as he works his way back from a foot injury.

Cornerback Deane Leonard (heel) and linebacker Tanner Muse (knee) are doubtful.

Defensive back Essang Bassey (concussion), tight end Nick Vannett (back) and defensive tackle Nick Williams (shoulder) are questionable.