Chargers S Raheem Layne out for season with torn ACL

Chargers safety Raheem Layne tore his anterior cruciate ligament in Monday’s loss to the Cowboys.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley delivered the news that Layne will end his season on injured reserve at his Tuesday news conference.

Layne, who signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2022, needed help off the field after being injured on a punt return play in the third quarter.

With Alohi Gillman and J.T. Woods out with injuries, Layne played as the dime safety. A.J. Finley replaced Layne.

In five games, Layne made five tackles.

He was a core special teams player with 76 snaps this season and provided depth on defense with 74 snaps.