nbc_pft_balancingmoney_240529.jpg
Balance between players maximizing contracts, wins
nbc_pft_atlasair_240529.jpg
Atlas Air will be a key source in McManus case
nbc_pft_bigpicturemcmanus_240529.jpg
Unpacking the timeline of the McManus situation

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Chargers sign Alex Leatherwood

  
Published May 29, 2024 02:44 PM

Offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood is back in the AFC West.

The Chargers announced Leatherwood’s signing on Wednesday. The team did not announce any terms of the deal.

Leatherwood began his NFL career as a Raiders first-round pick in 2021 and he started every regular season and playoff game — four at right tackle, 14 at right guard — for the team as a rookie. He was waived after training camp in 2022 and played four games for the Bears later that season.

The Bears cut Leatherwood last year and he spent the 2023 season on Cleveland’s practice squad. He will likely be competing for a reserve role with the Chargers heading into the 2024 season.