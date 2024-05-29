Chargers sign Alex Leatherwood

Offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood is back in the AFC West.

The Chargers announced Leatherwood’s signing on Wednesday. The team did not announce any terms of the deal.

Leatherwood began his NFL career as a Raiders first-round pick in 2021 and he started every regular season and playoff game — four at right tackle, 14 at right guard — for the team as a rookie. He was waived after training camp in 2022 and played four games for the Bears later that season.

The Bears cut Leatherwood last year and he spent the 2023 season on Cleveland’s practice squad. He will likely be competing for a reserve role with the Chargers heading into the 2024 season.

