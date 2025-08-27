Chargers sign LB Del’Shawn Phillips, place CB Eric Rogers on IR

The Chargers signed linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips on Wednesday, the team announced.

In a corresponding move, the Chargers placed cornerback Eric Rogers on injured reserve. Rogers, an undrafted free agent, had two interceptions in the second preseason game, one of which he returned for a touchdown, before injuring an ankle.

Rogers will have to miss at least four games before he returns.

Phillips originally signed with the Chargers in March. He has played 69 career games, mostly on special teams, with the Bills, Jets, Ravens in Texans.

In five seasons, he has seen action on 1,389 special teams snaps and 269 on defense. Phillips has totaled 34 tackles.

The Chargers also signed 17 players to the practice squad, including quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. OG Karsen Barnhart, DL TeRah Edwards, CB Harrison Hand, WR JaQuae Jackson, S Tony Jefferson, LB Emany Johnson, C Josh Kaltenberger, LS Rick Lovato, RB Nyheim Miller-Hines, CB Myles Purchase, OLB Garmon Randolph, WR Jalen Reagor, T David Sharpe, G Brandon Taylor, RB Kimani Vidal and TE Thomas Yassmin (International Player Pathway) were the others who signed.