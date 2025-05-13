 Skip navigation
Chargers sign LB Kana’i Mauga

  
May 13, 2025

The Chargers made a couple of changes to their defense on Tuesday.

They announced that they have signed linebacker Kana’i Mauga to their 90-man roster. They waived linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste in a corresponding move.

Mauga appeared in 17 games for the Raiders over the last two seasons. Almost all of his playing time came on special teams and he was credited with six tackles in those appearances. He initially entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Broncos in 2022, but never appeared in any games for the team.

Jean-Baptiste signed with the Chargers after going undrafted last year and he spent his rookie season on the team’s practice squad.