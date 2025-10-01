 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seanpaytontushpush_251001_v2.jpg
Payton supports Eagles’ use of tush push
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_251001.jpg
Why it’s in Hill’s best interest to be cut by MIA
nbc_pft_kickingchanges_251001.jpg
Inside changes to NFL kicking ball procedures

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seanpaytontushpush_251001_v2.jpg
Payton supports Eagles’ use of tush push
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_251001.jpg
Why it’s in Hill’s best interest to be cut by MIA
nbc_pft_kickingchanges_251001.jpg
Inside changes to NFL kicking ball procedures

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chargers sign OL Foster Sarell to the active roster

  
Published October 1, 2025 04:15 PM

The Chargers signed offensive tackle Foster Sarell to the active roster from the practice squad, the team announced Wednesday.

Sarell has appeared in one game this season, getting two special teams snaps in the season opener.

He has made three starts in 36 regular-season games played for the Chargers since 2022. Sarell entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Ravens in 2021 before joining the Bolts later that year.

The Chargers also announced they have signed offensive tackle Bobby Hart to the practice squad.

The Giants made him a seventh-round pick in 2015, and he has started 67 of 98 career regular-season games with the Giants, Bengals, Titans and Bills.