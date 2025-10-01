Chargers sign OL Foster Sarell to the active roster

The Chargers signed offensive tackle Foster Sarell to the active roster from the practice squad, the team announced Wednesday.

Sarell has appeared in one game this season, getting two special teams snaps in the season opener.

He has made three starts in 36 regular-season games played for the Chargers since 2022. Sarell entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Ravens in 2021 before joining the Bolts later that year.

The Chargers also announced they have signed offensive tackle Bobby Hart to the practice squad.

The Giants made him a seventh-round pick in 2015, and he has started 67 of 98 career regular-season games with the Giants, Bengals, Titans and Bills.