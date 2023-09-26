 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

Los Angeles Chargers v Indianapolis Colts
Kyle Van Noy to visit with Ravens
NFL: Houston Texans at Las Vegas Raiders
Chandler Jones claims he was hospitalized against his will
Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys
Chargers sign Simi Fehoko to 53-man roster

Recent Clips

nbc_pft_confidencein1-2teamsv2_230926.jpg
Scale of 1-10: Confidence teams can right the ship
nbc_pft_ramspuntingv2_230926.jpg
Analyzing Rams’ move to punt when down by 10 late
nbc_pft_kelceswift_230926.jpg
Kelce’s merch sales spike after Swift attends game

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

Los Angeles Chargers v Indianapolis Colts
Kyle Van Noy to visit with Ravens
NFL: Houston Texans at Las Vegas Raiders
Chandler Jones claims he was hospitalized against his will
Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys
Chargers sign Simi Fehoko to 53-man roster

Recent Clips

nbc_pft_confidencein1-2teamsv2_230926.jpg
Scale of 1-10: Confidence teams can right the ship
nbc_pft_ramspuntingv2_230926.jpg
Analyzing Rams’ move to punt when down by 10 late
nbc_pft_kelceswift_230926.jpg
Kelce’s merch sales spike after Swift attends game

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chargers sign Simi Fehoko to 53-man roster

  
Published September 26, 2023 12:19 PM

The Chargers have added a wide receiver to their 53-man roster in the wake of Mike Williams’ torn ACL.

Simi Fehoko announced on social media that he signed with the Chargers. Fehoko was on the Steelers practice squad.

Fehoko was a 2021 fifth-round pick by the Cowboys and he appeared in 10 games for the team over the last two seasons. He had three catches for 24 yards in those appearances and wound up in Pittsburgh after being cut by Dallas in late August.

Keenan Allen, Josh Palmer, Quentin Johnson, and Derius Davis are the other wideouts on the active roster. Jalen Guyton is on the physically unable to perform list and will become eligible to be activated after Week Four.