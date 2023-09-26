Chargers sign Simi Fehoko to 53-man roster

The Chargers have added a wide receiver to their 53-man roster in the wake of Mike Williams’ torn ACL.

Simi Fehoko announced on social media that he signed with the Chargers. Fehoko was on the Steelers practice squad.

Fehoko was a 2021 fifth-round pick by the Cowboys and he appeared in 10 games for the team over the last two seasons. He had three catches for 24 yards in those appearances and wound up in Pittsburgh after being cut by Dallas in late August.

Keenan Allen, Josh Palmer, Quentin Johnson, and Derius Davis are the other wideouts on the active roster. Jalen Guyton is on the physically unable to perform list and will become eligible to be activated after Week Four.