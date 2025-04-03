 Skip navigation
Chargers sign TE Jordan Petaia as part of the International Player Pathway program

  
Published April 2, 2025 09:25 PM

The Chargers signed tight end Jordan Petaia on Wednesday, the team announced.

He joins the team as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway training program.

Petaia trained in the IPP program over 10 weeks at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, culminated by showcasing his skills at a Pro Day at the University of South Florida on March 26.

A native of Melbourne, Australia, Petaia has appeared in a pair of Rugby World Cups (2019 in Japan and 2023 in France) for the Wallabies, becoming the youngest Australian to play at a World Cup in 2019 at 18 years old.

Internationally, Petaia played 31 tests with Australia since 2019, totaling 40 points. He played his club ruby for the Queensland Reds, making his debut in 2018 as the club’s youngest player ever and playing in a total of 58 tests.

The IPP program, established in 2017, is designed to offer elite athletes from around the world with experience in other sports the opportunity to improve and develop their skills to earn a spot on an NFL roster.