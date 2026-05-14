Chargers sign undrafted WR Mante’ Morrow

The Chargers signed wide receiver Mante’ Morrow on Thursday, the team announced. Morrow had a tryout at the team’s rookie minicamp after previously getting that chance with the Falcons and Eagles.

In a corresponding move, the Bolts waived long snapper Peter Bowden.

Morrow played three seasons at Upper Iowa University after beginning his career at New Mexico State.

He finished his career at Upper Iowa ranked second in program history with 28 touchdown receptions and sixth in career receiving yards (2,371). Morrow was a first-team All-Great Lakes Valley Conference selection in 2025 after recording the third 1,000-yard receiving season in Upper Iowa history and the most receiving touchdowns in a season (12) by a Peacock in more than 20 years.

He had 153 career receptions, ranking 11th in school annals.

Morrow also earned All-GLVC honors in 2024 (second team) and 2023 (first team).