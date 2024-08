The Chargers signed wide receiver Isaiah Wooden on Monday, the team announced.

Wooden is an undrafted rookie free agent.

He played the past two seasons at Southern Utah after beginning his career at Kent State. In his two years with the Thunderbirds, Wooden totaled 100 receptions for 1,726 yards and 20 touchdowns. He ranked No. 2 in 2023 among all FCS players with 14 touchdown receptions.

He made 61 receptions for 904 yards last season.

Wooden spent time this offseason with the Falcons.