Chargers still deciding whether to exercise Quentin Johnston’s fifth-year option

The Chargers haven’t made a call on what to do about their option on wide receiver Quentin Johnston’s contract for 2027, but it doesn’t look like they’ll be trading him before the deadline to make that decision.

General Manager Joe Hortiz told reporters at a Thursday press conference that the team is still considering whether to exercise Johnston’s option. The wideout would be guaranteed $18 million under the terms of the option.

Hortiz also said, via multiple reporters, that the team has received “zero calls” from teams looking to trade for Johnston and that they’ve made zero in an effort to move the 2023 first-round pick.

Johnston had 51 catches for 735 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He has 144 catches for 1,877 yards and 18 touchdowns since entering the league.