Chargers will give up a home game to play in Brazil on Friday night of Week One

For the second consecutive year, the NFL will play a game in Brazil on Friday night of Week One.

The league announced today that the Chargers will be the designated home team for a game in São Paulo, Brazil, at Corinthians Arena.

The same stadium hosted last year’s Week One Friday game, between the Eagles and Packers, and the NFL has said it was pleased with the turnout and the growing fan base in Brazil.

Details including the Chargers’ opponent and the kickoff time will be announced when the full NFL schedule is released in the spring.

Last year the Eagles were the designated home team for the Brazil game on Friday night of Week One. This year the Eagles are expected to be the home team on Thursday night in Week One, the traditional slot for the reigning Super Bowl champions.