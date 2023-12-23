By firing both coach Brandon Staley and G.M. Tom Telesco, the Chargers have given themselves a clean slate for their next search. They plan to use it.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Chargers will go wherever their search takes them. If it means hiring a G.M. first, they will. If it means hiring a coach first, they will.

Both Staley and Telesco reported directly to president of football operations John Spanos. If the reporting obligations need to change, so be it.

The goal is to get the right combination of people to lead the team forward. And they claim that they’re willing to spend in order to make it happen.

Obviously, they’ve spent plenty of money on players like quarterback Justin Herbert. They have a new $275 million practice facility that opens next year.

The proof will be in the pursestrings. Will they go all in for someone like Jim Harbaugh, who would be expensive but who has a track record of shaking things up? Or will they opt for someone with less sizzle and, in turn, lower salary?

Time will tell. But the job is attractive, given Herbert’s presence. Depending on how things shake out, it could be the most attractive opening in the current cycle.