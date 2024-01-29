Chargers working to finalize deal with Joe Hortiz as General Manager

Joe Hortiz is set to go from working with one Harbaugh brother to working with another.

According to multiple reports, the Chargers are working to finalize a deal to make Hortiz their new General Manager. Hortiz interviewed with the team twice and his second meeting took place after the team hired Jim Harbaugh as their new head coach.

Hortiz has been working for the Ravens since 1998, so he has worked with John Harbaugh through his entire run as the head coach in Baltimore. Hortiz has been the team’s director of player personnel since 2019.

The Chargers have serious salary cap issues to clean up as they head into the 2024 season. Once the deal is finalized, Hortiz will be at the forefront of that effort.