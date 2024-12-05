Chargers WR Ladd McConkey remains limited Thursday

Chargers receiver Ladd McConkey (knee/shoulder) remained limited Thursday.

He exited Sunday’s win over the Falcons with his knee issue but had a season-high nine catches for 117 yards.

McConkey leads the team with 58 receptions for 815 yards with four touchdowns this season.

The Chargers had three changes to their practice report Thursday: Linebacker Dayan Henley (knee) returned to a limited practice after missing Wednesday; safety Tony Jefferson (hamstring) sat out Thursday after limited work Wednesday; and outside linebacker Khalil Mack (rest) returned to full participation.

Cornerback Cam Hart (ankle), linebacker Junior Colson (ankle) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (groin) remained limited as were outside linebacker Bud Dupree (heel) and defensive back Elijah Molden (back).