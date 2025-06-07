 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_lamarcontractext_240606.jpg
DeCosta: Ravens in intro stage of Lamar extension
nbc_pft_nflvsnba_250606.jpg
NFL small markets vs. NBA small markets
nbc_pft_richardsonnews_250606.jpg
Richardson will not participate in OTAs, minicamp

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Charges are filed in connection with robbery at Richard Sherman’s home

  
Published June 6, 2025 10:33 PM

Earlier this year, former NFL cornerback and current Prime Video analyst Richard Sherman disclosed that his home had been robbed at gunpoint, while his family was home. And arrest has now been made.

Via Brady Henderson of ESPN.com, a 21-year-old Seattle man has been charged in connection with the Sherman robbery and multiple other crimes.

Felony charges have been filed in connection with the Sherman robbery, the burglary of the home of Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez, the burglary of the home of Mariners pitcher Luis Castillo, and the burglary of the home of L.A. Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell.

The defendant, who was not named, is being held in the King County jail on $1 million bail.

It’s unclear why the man wasn’t named. He’s 21. There’s no reason to conceal his identity. Unless the authorities believe that they need to keep the man’s name quiet for now in order to make other possible arrests.