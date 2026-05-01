Chase Claypool trying out for Packers at their rookie minicamp

Wide receiver Chase Claypool is trying to get back into the NFL.

The Packers’ roster for this weekend’s rookie minicamp shows that Claypool is taking part in the session as a tryout player.

Claypool landed on injured reserve with the Bills during training camp in 2024 and did not play at all last year. His last game action came in nine games with the Dolphins in 2023.

Claypool was a 2020 Steelers second-round pick and had 121 catches for 1,733 yards and 11 touchdowns his first two seasons. He was traded to the Bears for a second-round pick in 2022 and failed to produce at the same level before falling out of favor entirely ahead of a trade to Miami the next season.

Eight other tryout players are taking part in the Packers camp, including rookie running back Isaiah Jacobs. He is the younger brother of Packers running back Josh Jacobs.