 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_campbell_260501.jpg
Campbell’s longevity ‘worthy of being remembered’
nbc_pft_minhostingdraft_260501.jpg
MIN reportedly ‘clear favorite’ to host 2028 draft
nbc_pft_zuckerburgseahawks_260501.jpg
Report: Zuckerberg considering bid to own Seahawks

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_campbell_260501.jpg
Campbell’s longevity ‘worthy of being remembered’
nbc_pft_minhostingdraft_260501.jpg
MIN reportedly ‘clear favorite’ to host 2028 draft
nbc_pft_zuckerburgseahawks_260501.jpg
Report: Zuckerberg considering bid to own Seahawks

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chase Claypool trying out for Packers at their rookie minicamp

  
Published May 1, 2026 11:52 AM

Wide receiver Chase Claypool is trying to get back into the NFL.

The Packers’ roster for this weekend’s rookie minicamp shows that Claypool is taking part in the session as a tryout player.

Claypool landed on injured reserve with the Bills during training camp in 2024 and did not play at all last year. His last game action came in nine games with the Dolphins in 2023.

Claypool was a 2020 Steelers second-round pick and had 121 catches for 1,733 yards and 11 touchdowns his first two seasons. He was traded to the Bears for a second-round pick in 2022 and failed to produce at the same level before falling out of favor entirely ahead of a trade to Miami the next season.

Eight other tryout players are taking part in the Packers camp, including rookie running back Isaiah Jacobs. He is the younger brother of Packers running back Josh Jacobs.