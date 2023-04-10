 Skip navigation
Chase Edmonds: I lost chip on my shoulder, eager to get it back this season

  
Published April 10, 2023 07:03 AM
Running back Chase Edmonds relaxed after he signed a two-year deal with the Dolphins last offseason and he thinks that wound up hurting him.

Edmonds said going from Fordham to competing for playing time in Arizona created a chip on his shoulder and said he felt it go away as he got “content” in his final season with the Cardinals. He said that extended to his time in Miami and helped lead to “my worst season ever in all my years of football.”

Edmonds was traded to the Broncos during the season and produced just 245 rushing yards over the course of the year. Edmonds signed with the Buccaneers last month and says he’s looking forward to getting back to where he was earlier in his career.

“It’s on the film from my first four years doing it,” Edmonds said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “I know I can be an elite third running back in this league, and I’m going be one of those guys where I’m a big-time mismatch with linebackers coming out f the backfield and I’m eager to prove them wrong. I’m eager to get back out there, you know, add that chip back on my shoulder .”

Edmonds said he’s happy to be playing with quarterback Baker Mayfield because he is “someone else whose chip is huge” after stints with the Browns, Panthers, and Rams over the last couple of years. The Bucs will be hoping that all those chips lead to wins.