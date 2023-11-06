Chase Young on playing with Nick Bosa again: Gonna be fun, a race to the quarterback

Defensive end Chase Young is in his first full week as a member of the 49ers and he held his first press conference since last week’s trade on Monday.

Young had been a member of the Commanders for his entire career before being dealt ahead of the trade deadline and he was asked about his initial reaction to hearing the news that he was moving to the NFC West club. Young said he was aware a deal might happen and that he was happy to hear about the destination.

The presence of Ohio State teammate Nick Bosa had something to do with that, but Young also said “I see why they win” when talking about the overall culture the 49ers have in place.

“Wasn’t mad,” Young said. Nick is here. Always been a big brother to me. Just stepping in here today — the culture, the vibe is a lot different. I definitely know I’m in the building with winners.”

Young said it’s “gonna be fun” to play with Bosa again and that envisions a similar “race to the quarterback” that they engaged in when they were playing for the Buckeyes. The first chance to see the partnership will come in Jacksonville in Week 10.