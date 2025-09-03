 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_tombradyv2_250903.jpg
Brady offers take on QB evolution in 2025 vs. 2000
nbc_pft_kellenmoore_250903.jpg
Moore peels back curtain on move to start Rattler
nbc_pft_preseasonawards_v2_250903.jpg
PFT preseason awards: OROY, DROY, MVP, more

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
nbc_pft_tombradyv2_250903.jpg
Brady offers take on QB evolution in 2025 vs. 2000
nbc_pft_kellenmoore_250903.jpg
Moore peels back curtain on move to start Rattler
nbc_pft_preseasonawards_v2_250903.jpg
PFT preseason awards: OROY, DROY, MVP, more

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Chase Young suffered calf injury during Wednesday’s practice

  
Published September 3, 2025 05:12 PM

The Saints have a new injury concern for one of their key defensive players.

Defensive end Chase Young suffered a calf injury during Wednesday’s practice, head coach Kellen Moore said in his press conference after the session.

Moore described Young’s calf issue as “a little something” to reporters.

Young, 26, recorded 5.5 sacks in 17 games for New Orleans last year, also registering eight tackles for loss and 21 quarterback hits.

Young was officially listed as limited on the team’s injury report.

Offensive lineman Trevor Penning (toe) did not practice on Wednesday. Dfensive tackle Khristian Boyd (hand), safety Joredan Howden (oblique), and cornerback Alontae Taylor (groin) were limited.