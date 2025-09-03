Chase Young suffered calf injury during Wednesday’s practice

The Saints have a new injury concern for one of their key defensive players.

Defensive end Chase Young suffered a calf injury during Wednesday’s practice, head coach Kellen Moore said in his press conference after the session.

Moore described Young’s calf issue as “a little something” to reporters.

Young, 26, recorded 5.5 sacks in 17 games for New Orleans last year, also registering eight tackles for loss and 21 quarterback hits.

Young was officially listed as limited on the team’s injury report.

Offensive lineman Trevor Penning (toe) did not practice on Wednesday. Dfensive tackle Khristian Boyd (hand), safety Joredan Howden (oblique), and cornerback Alontae Taylor (groin) were limited.