Chase Young upgraded to full participant in Thursday’s practice

There’s good news for the Commanders on their Thursday injury report.

Defensive end Chase Young has been upgraded from a limited to a full participant in the second session of the week.

Young has been dealing with a stinger suffered in mid-August. He missed the season opener and was limited on Wednesday. But being upgraded to full on Thursday indicates he has a decent chance to play against the Cardinals on Sunday.

Receiver Curtis Samuel (hip) remained limited on Thursday.

Receiver Terry McLaurin (toe) and guard Sam Cosmi (shoulder) remained full.

Defensive back Jartavius Martin (concussion) did not practice again on Thursday.