Chiefs’ 2024 season will be subject of six-part documentary

In 2024, the Chiefs tried to become the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls. Cameras and microphones chronicled the ride.

We’ll all get to see it, soon.

ESPN, Disney+, and Skydance Sports announced today a six-part docuseries focusing on Kansas City’s 2024 season.

“ESPN and Disney+ know that sports fans are interested in stories that take them beyond the X’s and O’s, and this series will explore the legacy of the Chiefs franchise while also showcasing the emotional highs and lows of building a championship-winning team,” ESPN president of content Burke Magnus said in a press release. “From the brilliance of Patrick Mahomes to the leadership of Andy Reid and the passion of Chiefs Kingdom, this project will showcase the drama, intensity, and heart that make this team a global phenomenon.”

The series includes access to players’ lives, on and off the field. It also will look at the 65-year history of the franchise — dating back to its founding in the early 1960s as the AFL’s Dallas Texans.

It’s just the latest example of the NFL-created content beyond the Hard Knocks franchise. And it makes sense; fans can’t get enough of the NFL. With only a finite number of games to satisfy that thirst, the league and its teams need to come up with other ways to give football fans their football fix, especially when it’s not football season.