 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_uncvtcu_250829.jpg
Belichick to make UNC coaching debut
nbc_pft_blockbustertrades_250829.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest NFL blockbuster trades
nbc_pft_micahweek4_250829.jpg
Parsons will be ‘problematic’ vs. Cowboys Week 4

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_uncvtcu_250829.jpg
Belichick to make UNC coaching debut
nbc_pft_blockbustertrades_250829.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest NFL blockbuster trades
nbc_pft_micahweek4_250829.jpg
Parsons will be ‘problematic’ vs. Cowboys Week 4

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chiefs add Robert Tonyan to active roster, Clyde Edwards-Helaire to practice squad

  
Published August 29, 2025 11:30 AM

The Chiefs have made a couple of roster moves featuring well-known veteran players.

Tight end Robert Tonyan has been promoted from the Chiefs’ practice squad to their active roster. Tonyan initially signed with the Chiefs’ practice squad late last season, spent the offseason in Kansas City and was cut on Tuesday, but he was quickly brought back to the practice squad and is now on the 53-man roster.

The Chiefs have also added Clyde Edwards-Helaire to their practice squad. The Chiefs’ first-round draft pick in 2020, Edwards-Helaire signed with the Saints late last season and spent the offseason in New Orleans but was cut this week. He’s now back in Kansas City.

Also joining the Chiefs’ practice squad are DE Ethan Downs, DT Brodric Martin, DT Zacch Pickens, S Jammie Robinson and DE Tyreke Smith.

The Chiefs released DT Coziah Izzard, Coziah and WR Hal Presley from the practice squad.