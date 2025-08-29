Chiefs add Robert Tonyan to active roster, Clyde Edwards-Helaire to practice squad

The Chiefs have made a couple of roster moves featuring well-known veteran players.

Tight end Robert Tonyan has been promoted from the Chiefs’ practice squad to their active roster. Tonyan initially signed with the Chiefs’ practice squad late last season, spent the offseason in Kansas City and was cut on Tuesday, but he was quickly brought back to the practice squad and is now on the 53-man roster.

The Chiefs have also added Clyde Edwards-Helaire to their practice squad. The Chiefs’ first-round draft pick in 2020, Edwards-Helaire signed with the Saints late last season and spent the offseason in New Orleans but was cut this week. He’s now back in Kansas City.

Also joining the Chiefs’ practice squad are DE Ethan Downs, DT Brodric Martin, DT Zacch Pickens, S Jammie Robinson and DE Tyreke Smith.

The Chiefs released DT Coziah Izzard, Coziah and WR Hal Presley from the practice squad.