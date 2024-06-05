Chiefs agree to terms with first-round pick Xavier Worthy

The Chiefs have taken care of some business with their 2024 first-round pick.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Kansas City has agreed to terms with receiver Xavier Worthy on his rookie contract.

After trading up to select Worthy at No. 28 overall, the Chiefs will choose whether or not to exercise Worthy’s fifth-year option in the spring of 2027.

Worthy set a scouting combine record with his 4.21 40-yard dash. He caught 197 passes for 2,755 yards with 26 touchdowns in his three years at Texas.