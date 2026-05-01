 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_campbell_260501.jpg
Campbell’s longevity ‘worthy of being remembered’
nbc_pft_minhostingdraft_260501.jpg
MIN reportedly ‘clear favorite’ to host 2028 draft
nbc_pft_zuckerburgseahawks_260501.jpg
Report: Zuckerberg considering bid to own Seahawks

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_campbell_260501.jpg
Campbell’s longevity ‘worthy of being remembered’
nbc_pft_minhostingdraft_260501.jpg
MIN reportedly ‘clear favorite’ to host 2028 draft
nbc_pft_zuckerburgseahawks_260501.jpg
Report: Zuckerberg considering bid to own Seahawks

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chiefs announce 20 undrafted free agent signings

  
Published May 1, 2026 02:44 PM

The Chiefs opened their three-day rookie minicamp on Friday and they added 20 undrafted free agents to their roster as it got underway.

The group includes wide receiver Jeff Caldwell, who grabbed attention at the Scouting Combine for testing well across the board. Caldwell caught 32 passes for 478 yards and six touchdowns at Cincinnati last season.

Caldwell is joined by Duke defensive end Vincent Anthony, Miami linebacker Wesley Bissainthe, Texas defensive tackle Cole Brevard, Cal wide receiver Jacob De Jesus, Toledo edge rusher Anthony Dunn, Washington wide receiver Omari Evans, Wyoming tight end John Michael Gyllenborg, Iowa edge rusher Ethan Hurkett, Colorado defensive tackle Amari McNeill, Iowa safety Xavier Nwankpa, Louisville center Pete Nygra, Oklahoma running back Jaydn Ott, Michigan defensive tackle Damon Payne, Lousiana-Monroe cornerback D’Arco Perkins-McAllister, San Diego State cornerback Bryce Phillips, Nebraska safety DeShon Singleton, Texas A&M running back E.J. Smith, LSU guard Josh Thompson, and Houston cornerback Zelmar Vedder.

The Chiefs also have more than 70 players trying out at the minicamp, so there will likely be some roster churning in the coming days.