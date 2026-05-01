Chiefs announce 20 undrafted free agent signings

The Chiefs opened their three-day rookie minicamp on Friday and they added 20 undrafted free agents to their roster as it got underway.

The group includes wide receiver Jeff Caldwell, who grabbed attention at the Scouting Combine for testing well across the board. Caldwell caught 32 passes for 478 yards and six touchdowns at Cincinnati last season.

Caldwell is joined by Duke defensive end Vincent Anthony, Miami linebacker Wesley Bissainthe, Texas defensive tackle Cole Brevard, Cal wide receiver Jacob De Jesus, Toledo edge rusher Anthony Dunn, Washington wide receiver Omari Evans, Wyoming tight end John Michael Gyllenborg, Iowa edge rusher Ethan Hurkett, Colorado defensive tackle Amari McNeill, Iowa safety Xavier Nwankpa, Louisville center Pete Nygra, Oklahoma running back Jaydn Ott, Michigan defensive tackle Damon Payne, Lousiana-Monroe cornerback D’Arco Perkins-McAllister, San Diego State cornerback Bryce Phillips, Nebraska safety DeShon Singleton, Texas A&M running back E.J. Smith, LSU guard Josh Thompson, and Houston cornerback Zelmar Vedder.

The Chiefs also have more than 70 players trying out at the minicamp, so there will likely be some roster churning in the coming days.