Chiefs are 3-point favorites over Ravens in 2024 NFL opener

  
Published May 13, 2024 12:27 PM

The Chiefs are favored to beat the Ravens in the first game of the 2024 NFL season.

Multiple sports books have the Chiefs favored by three points in the opener, which was announced today and will take place in Kansas City on Thursday, September 5.

When the Chiefs and Ravens last met, at Baltimore in the AFC Championship Game, the Ravens were four-point favorites but the Chiefs won 17-10.

It’s the second consecutive year the NFL season is opening in Kansas City because it’s the second straight year the Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champions. Last year the Chiefs were 3.5-point favorites against the Lions in the opener, but Detroit won 21-20.

This is the 18th time the NFL has opened its regular season with the reigning Super Bowl champion playing at home, a tradition that started in 2004 and has continued almost every year since. The Super Bowl champs have been favored in 16 of those 18 games.