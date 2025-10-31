 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9
nbc_pft_candyteamsv2_251031.jpg
What Halloween candy represents these NFL teams?
nbc_pft_jaxsondartv3_251031.jpg
Dart shows the role model an athlete can be

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9
nbc_pft_candyteamsv2_251031.jpg
What Halloween candy represents these NFL teams?
nbc_pft_jaxsondartv3_251031.jpg
Dart shows the role model an athlete can be

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chiefs, Bills meet with unprecedented regular-season stakes

  
Published October 31, 2025 10:45 AM

The Chiefs and Bills get together again on Sunday, for the sixth straight time in the regular season. For both teams, the stakes have never been higher.

They’ve owned their respective divisions throughout the current decade. The outcome of their head-to-head matchups has been relevant only to figuring out whether the postseason rematch would be played.

This year, it’s very different. Neither the Chiefs nor the Bills are in first place of the AFC West or AFC East. By the time their game begins at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, the Patriots may be 7-2, the Broncos may be 7-2, and the Chargers may be 6-3.

If that happens, a loss by the Bills would put them two games and the head-to-head tiebreaker behind New England. A loss by the Chiefs would drop them to 5-4 — two games behind Denver and one game behind L.A.

It could set the stage for a playoff rematch, if any, in the wild-card round, with one team hosting as its division champion and the other showing up as the fifth, sixth, or seventh seed.

There’s also a chance that, regardless of the outcome, both will be in the bottom three seeds of the AFC playoff tree.

Regardless, the loser of the latest Chiefs-Bill regular-season will have a much harder time doing again what each has done every year since 2020 — win their division. For the winner, it won’t be a picnic, either.