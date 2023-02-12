 Skip navigation
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Chiefs could start the season with a Super Bowl rematch

  
Published February 12, 2023 05:41 PM
February 10, 2023 12:56 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms make their final predictions for Sunday's Super Bowl LVII showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chiefs have won the final game of the 2022 season. Which means they’ll host the first game of the 2023 season.

One of their nine home opponents is the Eagles.

Seven years ago, the Broncos hosted the Panthers to start the season, after beating Carolina to win the prior Super Bowl.

Other home opponents for the Chiefs (beyond the usual three AFC West foes) include the Bills, Bengals, Lions, Dolphins, and Bears.

So, yeah, there are some great options. The best would be the Eagles in Kansas City to get things rolling on Thursday night, September 7.

One quick footnote. The Royals host a game that afternoon, with the first pitch at 1:10 p.m. CT. Presumably, that won’t keep the Chiefs from playing at the stadium on the other side of the parking lot that night.