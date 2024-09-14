 Skip navigation
Chiefs fined $100,000 for inactive TE Peyton Hendershot’s sideline shove of Roquan Smith

  
Published September 14, 2024 05:44 PM

Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith was unhappy that Chiefs tight end Peyton Hendershot, who was inactive for the game, shoved him on the sideline after a play in Week One and the NFL wasn’t thrilled about it either.

The league announced that Hendershot was fined $5,472 for the play. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media also notes that the Chiefs organization was fined $100,000 for violating a league rule barring “non-participant players from making unnecessary physical contact with, or taunting or directing abusive, threatening, or insulting language or gestures at opponents.”

Pelissero adds that Hendershot plans to appeal the fine.

Hendershot appeared to take issue with Smith for perceived late contact with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but Smith was neither penalized nor fined for the play. He was fined $16,883 for a horse-collar tackle earlier in the game.

The NFL also announced that Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco was fined $5,582 for unnecessary roughness and Ravens edge rusher Odafe Oweh was fined $20,050 for the same reason. Pacheco lowered his head to initiate contact on a run while Oweh was disciplined for a fourth quarter hit on Pacheco.