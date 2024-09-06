 Skip navigation
Roquan Smith irritated at shove from inactive Chiefs TE Peyton Hendershot

  
Published September 6, 2024 03:43 PM

Tight end Peyton Hendershot has spent only 10 days with the Chiefs and has yet to play his first game with them. He was inactive Thursday night after the trade from the Cowboys.

Hendershot, though, already has made an enemy.

Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith warned Hendershot after the two got into it on the sidelines in the fourth quarter.

“Whoever [number] 88 is, I don’t know who he is, but he better watch himself,” Smith said, via video from the team. “He did a little slick push.

“I’ll see him when I see him.”

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambled for a first down on third-and-three, running out of bounds past the line to gain. Smith gave Mahomes a love tap that sent Mahomes to the ground.

No flag was thrown.

“He flopped. Yeah, he flopped,” Smith said. “That’s why the referees didn’t call it. That was a great no-call by the ref.”

Hendershot, who was not in uniform for the game, came to the defense of his quarterback and shoved Smith. Tempers flared briefly.

Smith finished with seven tackles and an interception, but Mahomes and the Chiefs got the 27-20 win.