Chiefs hold off Broncos 27-24 to move to 13-3

  
Published January 1, 2023 11:19 AM
nbc_csu_denvkc_221229
December 29, 2022 12:21 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore whether the Chiefs could end up taking their foot off the gas pedal, despite being the better team, against the Broncos in Week 17.

It wasn’t as easy for the Chiefs as many thought, considering the Broncos changed head coaches this week. But the Chiefs got it done, holding off the Broncos 27-24.

Kansas City now is 13-3 and remains in the hunt for the No. 1 overall seed. The Broncos, in their first game with interim coach Jerry Rosburg, fell to 4-12.

Patrick Mahomes went 29-of-42 for 328 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. He completed passes to 11 different receivers, including himself for a 6-yard gain. Jerick McKinnon caught five passes for 52 yards and two touchdowns, and Kadarius Toney had four catches for 71 yards.

Toney’s fumbled punt and Mahomes interception in the end zone with the Chiefs at the Denver 10 kept the Broncos within 13-10 at halftime. The Broncos briefly took a 17-13 lead on Albert Okwuegbunam‘s 25-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson with 6:35 left in the third quarter.

Wilson went 26-of-38 for 222 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also ran for two touchdowns.

The Chiefs outgained the Broncos 374 to 307.