Chiefs improve to 9-5 with 27-17 victory over Patriots

After dropping two in a row and three of their last four since the bye, the Chiefs needed a get-right game.

Fortunately, they played the Patriots on Sunday and got right, indeed.

Kansas City defeated New England 27-17, moving to 9-5 on the season and remaining in control of the AFC West.

While the Chiefs scored first, the Patriots put up 10 straight to take a 10-7 lead midway through the second quarter.

But from there, it was all Kansas City. Having thrown a shovel pass for a touchdown to Rashee Rice in the first quarter, Jerick McKinnon caught an 8-yard touchdown with three seconds left to give Kansas City a 14-10 halftime lead. Harrison Butker — who had missed his first kick of the year in the first quarter — hit a 29-yard field goal to make it 17-10 in the third quarter.

Kansas City linebacker Willie Gay picked off Bailey Zappe on the ensuing drive, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire made a leaping 6-yard touchdown catch in the end zone for a second touchdown unjust over a minute.

A Butker 54-yard field goal gave the Chiefs 27 points.

Kadarius Toney, however, made another critical mistake that led to a turnover. Mahomes hit Toney in the hands over the middle for a short gain, but Toney couldn’t hold on and the pass went into the hands of linebacker Jahlani Tavai for Mahomes’ second interception of the game.

The Patriots scored a touchdown with running back Kevin Harris’ 18-yard run to make the score 27-17.

But there was no more damage done, as the Patriots showed no urgency to move the ball once they got it again down 10 with four minutes left. Zappe’s incomplete pass on fourth-and-4 from New England’s 7 led to a turnover on downs.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes finished 27-of-37 for 305 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Rice finished with nine catches for 91 yards with a TD. In addition to throwing the first touchdown pass of his career, McKinnon had three catches for 19 yards with a TD along with four carries for 11 yards. Edwards-Helaire made some key plays in the passing game, catching four passes for 64 yards — including a 48-yard screen pass. He also had 37 yards on 13 carries.

The Patriots suffered a few key injuries, with left guard Cole Strange going down along with tight end Hunter Henry.

Now at 9-5, the Chiefs will host the Raiders on Christmas Day.

The 3-11 Patriots will be in Denver to play the Broncos next Sunday night.