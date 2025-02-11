Chiefs’ loss ensures no three-peats through the first 60 Super Bowls

The Chiefs’ quest to win three consecutive Super Bowls came to an end on Sunday, and that means there’s still never been a team to three-peat in the Super Bowl. There can’t be a three-peat next year, either, at Super Bowl LX, so through the first 60 Super Bowls, no team has won three in a row.

That makes the NFL unique among major American sports: In the Super Bowl era, the NBA has had three three-peats (Chicago Bulls 1991-1993 and 1996-1998, and Los Angeles Lakers 2000-2002). Two teams have three-peated as World Series champs in the last six decades, with the Oakland Athletics winning from 1972 to 1974 and the New York Yankees from 1998 to 2000. The Stanley Cup had four-peats by the Montreal Canadiens (1976-79) and New York Islanders (1980-1983). The WNBA had a four-peat from the Houston Comets (1997-2000).

There is one active three-peat in pro football: The United Football League’s Birmingham Stallions won the USFL championship in 2022 and 2023 and then when the USFL merged with the XFL, the Stallions won the championship of the new UFL in 2024.

In the pre-Super Bowl era, the Packers won the NFL championship three years in a row from 1929 to 1931, and then the Packers won the NFL championship in 1965 and won Super Bowl I and Super Bowl II after the 1966 and 1967 seasons.

In the modern NFL, which is geared toward parity, a three-peat is an almost impossible accomplishment. By winning two straight Super Bowls and then reaching a third, the Chiefs came the closest any team has come. But it’s still never been done.