Chiefs president Mark Donovan: Safety of everyone in our organization is our focus

It was revealed this week that three bullets hit the Chiefs’ facility in a May 2024 shooting, including one that went through the window of head coach Andy Reid’s office while he was inside working.

Neither Reid nor anyone else was injured in the shooting, which Kansas City police say is still under investigation. They do not believe that the Chiefs or Reid were targeted and team president Mark Donovan said on Thursday that the focus of the team’s communications with authorites has been “keeping our staff, our fans and everybody involved with our organization safe.”

“Then we went back and said, ‘OK, here’s where we are. Here’s the situation. He’s what we’ve determined happened. What’s the next step, both from a PR standpoint, from a communication standpoint?” Donovan said, via the Associated Press. “We made our decisions and moved on.”

The Chiefs open the 2025 season against the Chargers in Brazil and Donovan said they “will be fully prepared, no matter where we go” from a security perspective.