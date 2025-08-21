 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_mike_evans_dads_250821.jpg
PFT Draft: Most likely to defy Father Time
nbc_pft_hear_me_out_250821.jpg
Hear Me Out: Controversial takes about Lions, Jets
nbc_pft_tysonbagent_250821.jpg
CHI gives Bagent vote of confidence with extension

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Chiefs president Mark Donovan: Safety of everyone in our organization is our focus

  
Published August 21, 2025 04:01 PM

It was revealed this week that three bullets hit the Chiefs’ facility in a May 2024 shooting, including one that went through the window of head coach Andy Reid’s office while he was inside working.

Neither Reid nor anyone else was injured in the shooting, which Kansas City police say is still under investigation. They do not believe that the Chiefs or Reid were targeted and team president Mark Donovan said on Thursday that the focus of the team’s communications with authorites has been “keeping our staff, our fans and everybody involved with our organization safe.”

“Then we went back and said, ‘OK, here’s where we are. Here’s the situation. He’s what we’ve determined happened. What’s the next step, both from a PR standpoint, from a communication standpoint?” Donovan said, via the Associated Press. “We made our decisions and moved on.”

The Chiefs open the 2025 season against the Chargers in Brazil and Donovan said they “will be fully prepared, no matter where we go” from a security perspective.