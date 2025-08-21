 Skip navigation
Report: A bullet was fired into Andy Reid’s office in May 2024

  
Published August 20, 2025 08:13 PM

In May 2024, a bullet was fired into the office of Chiefs coach Andy Reid. He was present at the time.

According to Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star, neither Reid nor anyone else was struck by the bullet or injured in the incident.

Reid now has bulletproof glass in his office.

Per the report, the bullet became lodged in a wall, roughly 15 feet from where Reid was sitting. It happened shortly after midnight on May 4, 2024.

No arrests have been made. The shooting remains under investigation, as an aggravated assault. Police maintain that there is no proof it was targeted at any specific person or organization.

The league recently recommended various security enhancements to its teams, in the aftermath of last month’s shooting at the NFL’s headquarters on Park Avenue in Manhattan.