After shooting at 345 Park Avenue, NFL recommends new security measures to teams

On July 28, a gunman who was apparently targeting the NFL killed four and seriously injured another before taking his own life. It could have been much worse.

Now, the NFL has taken steps to protect against further violence, specifically with the league’s 32 teams.

Via Sports Business Journal, TheAthletic.com recently obtained a memo from the league to all teams. The memo recommends three changes to security protocols.

First, the NFL suggests updated threat assessments at every team and league facility, in order to ensure that any risks are properly “identified and mitigated.”

Second, the NFL suggests the use of armed officers at all team and league facilities, whenever players or staff are present.

Third, the NFL suggests the teams employ “weapons screening” for anyone who enters a team or league facility, including walk-through magnetometers and X-ray scanners for bags.

The memo acknowledges that “these changes will affect day-to-day operations and require an investment of time, coordination, and resources,” but it accurately explains that “there is no higher priority than the safety and security of our players, coaches, staff, and everyone who works in and around our facilities.”

Arguably, some of these measures are overdue, given the NFL’s profile and the inevitability of disgruntled former employees. As Chris Simms explained on the January 30 episode of PFT Live from Canton, he flew to Ohio with an employee of the league office who explained that they have been concerned about something like this happening for a while.

In this specific case, the gunman drove from Las Vegas to Manhattan. He far more easily could have gone straight to the Raiders’ headquarters. All teams need to be ready for another incident like this.

There’s another important, but unfortunate, point to make. None of the measures suggested by the league would have kept a man with an AR-15-style rifle from wreaking havoc at any team or league facility.

The building where the attack happened had armed officers. But they were outgunned. That’s the problem. Civilians have access to stronger and better guns than police officers carry.

We know it’s a political issue, even if it shouldn’t be. The right to bear arms shouldn’t include the right to bear overwhelming weaponry.

The NFL is in a perfect position to stand up and make this case, loudly and clearlyL “We had armed officers. It didn’t matter. The armed officers had guns that didn’t make the gun the killer had. Something must change.”

It’s a fair comment for the league to make. Because it’s beyond obvious that something must change.