Chiefs punt after four plays on their first possession

The Chiefs got a break on the Eagles’ first drive when A.J. Brown was called for a questionable offensive pass interference penalty on fourth down.

The Chiefs took over at their own 12 and quickly picked up a first down.

JuJu Smith-Schuster caught an 11-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes.

But the Chiefs had to punt after picking up only 1 yard on their next three plays. Xavier Worthy caught an outlet pass from Mahomes, but Cooper DeJean brought him down after a 1-yard gain.

Tight end Travis Kelce dropped a second-down throw that hit him in the hands, and then the Eagles pass rush got after Mahomes on third-and-long.

Jalen Carter was about to drag down Mahomes, who was rolling to his right near the goal line, and Mahomes threw it up for grabs. He was fortunate the Eagles didn’t intercept the ball.

Matt Araiza had a 58-yard punt, with DeJean returning it 13 yards.