floriosbreax.jpg
Eagles defense unstoppable against the Chiefs
nbc_pft_bradyvsmahomes_250702.jpg
McCourty: What Mahomes is doing is ‘ridiculous’
nbc_pft_hillinterview_250207.jpg
Hill: I take back comments, want to stay in Miami

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Chiefs punt after four plays on their first possession

  
Published February 9, 2025 06:57 PM

The Chiefs got a break on the Eagles’ first drive when A.J. Brown was called for a questionable offensive pass interference penalty on fourth down.

The Chiefs took over at their own 12 and quickly picked up a first down.

JuJu Smith-Schuster caught an 11-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes.

But the Chiefs had to punt after picking up only 1 yard on their next three plays. Xavier Worthy caught an outlet pass from Mahomes, but Cooper DeJean brought him down after a 1-yard gain.

Tight end Travis Kelce dropped a second-down throw that hit him in the hands, and then the Eagles pass rush got after Mahomes on third-and-long.

Jalen Carter was about to drag down Mahomes, who was rolling to his right near the goal line, and Mahomes threw it up for grabs. He was fortunate the Eagles didn’t intercept the ball.

Matt Araiza had a 58-yard punt, with DeJean returning it 13 yards.