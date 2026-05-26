Report: Seahawks offered Devon Witherspoon a new contract, but no agreement is close

The Seahawks are discussing a contract extension with cornerback Devon Witherspoon, but he so far hasn’t heard an offer to his liking.

Seattle made an initial offer several weeks ago, but the two sides are not close to an agreement, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN.

The Seahawks drafted Witherspoon out of Illinois with the fifth overall pick in 2023, and he’s been selected to the Pro Bowl in all three of his NFL seasons. The Seahawks picked up his fifth-year option for a guaranteed $21,161,000 salary in 2027, so he’ll be well-compensated for the next two years whether he and the Seahawks agree to a new deal or not.

The question is whether the two sides can come to an agreement that covers a lot more than the next two years. The report suggests that because Witherspoon has the same agents as another 2023 first-round cornerback who recently had his fifth-year option picked up, New England’s Christian Gonzalez, there could be a delay related to the agents wanting to make sure they’re setting the cornerback market as high as they can get it, for both of their clients.

Regardless of how close they are to a new deal, Witherspoon appears to be a happy camper, participating in voluntary offseason work and even showing up earlier than the Seahawks asked veterans to be there. Eventually, it seems likely that the two sides will come to an agreement that keeps Witherspoon in Seattle for many more years.