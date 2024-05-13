Chiefs release DT Matt Dickerson, re-sign LB Cole Christiansen

The Chiefs released defensive tackle Matt Dickerson on Monday. They used the roster spot to re-sign linebacker Cole Christiansen.

The Chiefs tendered Christiansen as an exclusive rights free agent but withdrew the tender May 3. He instead re-signed.

Christiansen, 26, joined the Chiefs in 2022, signing to the practice squad before the start of the season after his release from the Chargers. He has appeared in six games the past two seasons, making one tackle in 41 special teams snaps.

He also played seven games in two seasons with the Chargers.

Dickerson, who entered the NFL with the Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2018, spent last season with the Chiefs. He played 12 games and totaled 15 tackles, while logging 190 snaps on defense and seven on special teams.

He also played in the divisional round victory over the Bills.

Dickerson also has spent time with the Falcons, Cardinals and Raiders.