Chiefs stay undefeated with 27-20 win over the Raiders

It was win, rinse and repeat for the Chiefs on Sunday.

While still not dominating, the Chiefs won again anyway. They beat the Raiders 27-20 for their 13th consecutive win.

Kansas City (7-0) is the last undefeated team in the NFL. Las Vegas fell to 2-6.

The Chiefs overcame eight penalties for 55 yards and an interception by Patrick Mahomes, who was bailed out by his defense. The Raiders failed to score on four plays from inside the 5-yard line after Raiders safety Tre’von Moehrig returned Mahomes’ pick 12 yards to the Kansas City 3.

On the possession before that, the Raiders kicked a field goal after stalling at the Kansas City 14.

The Raiders were 2-for-4 in the red zone, scoring 17 points on the possessions inside the Kansas City 20.

The Chiefs had five sacks of Gardner Minshew and held the Raiders to 228 yards.

Minshew went 24-of-30 for 209 yards and two touchdowns, with rookie tight end Brock Bowers catching five for 58 yards.

The Chiefs had 334 yards with Mahomes throwing his first two touchdowns in October. He went 27-of-38 for 262 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Travis Kelce had his first touchdown of the season, catching 10 passes for 90 yards.

Kareem Hunt rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries.