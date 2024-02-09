Chiefs rule Joe Thuney out for Super Bowl LVIII, Jerick McKinnon questionable

There never appeared to be much chance that Chiefs left guard Joe Thuney would be well enough to play against the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII and the team officially shut the door on him on Friday.

Thuney has been ruled out for Sunday’s game due to the pectoral injury that he suffered in the divisional round of the playoffs. Nick Allegretti started in his place in the AFC Championship Game and he will do so again this weekend.

While Thuney is out, running back Jerick McKinnon still has a shot of being activated from injured reserve in time to play. McKinnon, who has a groin injury, is listed as questionable, although it might be more like doubtful after head coach Andy Reid said earlier this week that McKinnon only has a slim chance of playing. Offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho (quad) won’t be activated as he’s been ruled out.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) and wide receiver Rashee Rice (ankle) were back to full practice after being limited on Thursday and neither player has an injury designation, so that likely means Thuney will be the most significant absence for the Chiefs in Las Vegas.